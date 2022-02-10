With sponsor on board, ‘Triangle Park’ doc to resume shooting

NFL Films has only a few still images of that first game and its participants. “You could go through those first images in a minute,” Farst said.

The film will send spectators back in time to experience Oct. 3, 1920, when the hometown Dayton Triangles kicked off NFL history with a 14-0 victory over the Columbus Panhandles.

“Historically, it’s an in-vogue topic right now.” Farst said. “It’s time to tell the story.”

Allen Farst, the director of the award-winning documentary, "Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man," announced his next documentary project, "Triangle Park," at a press conference at Carillon Park on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Don Thrasher photo

The game was played before 5,000 fans at Dayton’s Triangle Park.

“Moviegoers will be treated to a fascinating piece of NFL history,” Geoff Mackey, Baird’s chief marketing officer, said in a release.

“They’re really big on generational wealth,” Farst said of Baird. “As family financial planners, they really saw the value and that connection of the NFL being an historical piece.”

The movie is scheduled to be released some time in the fall 2022.

Farst is the creative force behind “Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man,” as well as numerous commercials and music videos. He has also produced films for David Letterman’s IndyCar Series race team, Rahal, Letterman, Lanigan.

Farst’s PalMar Studios will make the documentary for several on-demand platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, VUDU, Playstation and others.

Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/ capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.