Woman originally from Miamisburg appears on ‘Jeopardy!’

A woman originally from Miamisburg was a contestant Thursday evening on “Jeopardy!”
Attorney Kate Willcox competed against Stan Park and three-day champion John Focht in the quiz game show hosted by all-time winner Ken Jennings following the death of former host Alex Trebek.
After the Jeopardy! Round, she won $6,000, compared to her competitors Park with $3,000 and Focht with $3,800.
Willcox came away from the show with $100 after waging $9,500 on the Final Jeopardy! question: The first time an individual won 4 awards at a single ceremony was in 1954, when his wins included Best 2-Reel Short Subject. The correct response was Who is Walt Disney?
Focht was the only to respond correctly and won $20,000 Thursday, bringing his four-day total to $103,800.