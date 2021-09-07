dayton logo
X

‘Words of Hope’ candlelight vigil for suicide prevention set for tonight

A man holds a candle during a vigil. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Caption
A man holds a candle during a vigil. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
3 hours ago

A candlelight vigil will take place in Dayton tonight to remember, honor and cherish lives lost to suicide.

The Ohio Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) will be holding a candlelight vigil for National Suicide Prevention Week at Levitt Pavilion. It will take place beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“Anyone whose life has been touched by suicide or struggles personally is welcome to attend and pay tribute to the byproduct of suicide and despair. We will gather in hope,” a release says.

For more information, contact Sallie Wilson Luther at swluther1@gmail.com. The Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-TALK(8255) or text Hope to 741-741

In Other News
1
More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients reported in Ohio hospitals
2
Dayton-area communities plan 9/11 ceremonies, events to honor 20th...
3
Mass food distribution set for Greene County residents
4
Centerville, Kettering bike trail connector to be built next year
5
Remembering Alicia Titus: ‘She was such a peacemaker’
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top