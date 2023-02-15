WORTH THE DRIVE: 13 delicious places on the Butler County Donut Trail

The Butler County Donut Trail has become a major part of Butler County’s culinary experience.
With 13 different donut shops on the Butler County Donut Trail, participants have an opportunity to try all kinds of flavors, combinations and types of donuts.
The Donut Trail is self-guided and can be completed at your own pace. You can start and finish whenever you like.
Each donut shop features their own specialties, such as the “Ugly” from Central Pastry Shop or a “Raspberry Cheesecake” donut from The Donut Spot. Jupiter Coffee & Donuts offers their signature “Miami Maple Merger” donut and Kelly’s Bakery features a “S’mores” donut, just to name a few.
Visitors can experience the Butler County Donut Trail by collecting stamps on an official passport. Once a patron completes the Donut Trail, each passport may be redeemed for a complimentary Donut Trail T-shirt. Over a half of a million passports have been distributed to date, including printed and digital downloads of the passport.
The Butler County Visitors Bureau launched the Donut Trail in January 2016 to highlight the area’s donut shops. Since its inception, more than 34,000 people from all 50 states and 22 countries have completed the Donut Trail.
Patrons can call The Donut Trail concierge’s line, (513) 860-0917, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and have questions answered or get help in planning a Donut Trail route. Of course, the number one tip, is to always get an early start, the shops often sell out.
Here is a list of the participating businesses:
Central Pastry Shop, 1518 Central Ave., Middletown
Holtman’s Donuts, 9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester
Jupiter Coffee & Donuts, 5353 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield
Kelly’s Bakery,1335 Main St., Hamilton
Martin’s Donuts, 4 W. State St., Trenton
Milton’s Donuts, 3533 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown
Mimi’s Lil’ Kitchen, 2267 Millville Ave., Hamilton
Oxford Doughnut Shoppe, (Optional), 120 S. Locust St., Oxford
Ross Bakery, 1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013 or 4421 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton
Stan the Donut Man, 7967 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester
The Donut Dude, 7132 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Township
The Donut Hole by Milton’s, 8268 Princeton Glendale Rd., West Chester
The Donut Spot, 5130 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
For more information on the Butler County Donut Trail, or to download a passport, go to www.gettothebc.com/donut-trail.