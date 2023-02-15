WORTH THE DRIVE: 13 delicious places on the Butler County Donut Trail

Visitors can experience the Butler County Donut Trail by collecting stamps on an official passport. Once a patron completes the Donut Trail, each passport may be redeemed for a complimentary Donut Trail T-shirt. Over a half of a million passports have been distributed to date, including printed and digital downloads of the passport.

The Butler County Visitors Bureau launched the Donut Trail in January 2016 to highlight the area’s donut shops. Since its inception, more than 34,000 people from all 50 states and 22 countries have completed the Donut Trail.

Patrons can call The Donut Trail concierge’s line, (513) 860-0917, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and have questions answered or get help in planning a Donut Trail route. Of course, the number one tip, is to always get an early start, the shops often sell out.

Here is a list of the participating businesses:

Central Pastry Shop, 1518 Central Ave., Middletown

Holtman’s Donuts, 9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester

Jupiter Coffee & Donuts, 5353 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield

Kelly’s Bakery,1335 Main St., Hamilton

Martin’s Donuts, 4 W. State St., Trenton

Milton’s Donuts, 3533 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown

Mimi’s Lil’ Kitchen, 2267 Millville Ave., Hamilton

Oxford Doughnut Shoppe, (Optional), 120 S. Locust St., Oxford

Ross Bakery, 1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013 or 4421 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton

Stan the Donut Man, 7967 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester

The Donut Dude, 7132 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Township

The Donut Hole by Milton’s, 8268 Princeton Glendale Rd., West Chester

The Donut Spot, 5130 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

For more information on the Butler County Donut Trail, or to download a passport, go to www.gettothebc.com/donut-trail.