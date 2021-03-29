WPAFB set to temporarily host Army helicopters

From today to Thursday, the 88th Operations Support Squadron and 88 Logistics Readiness Squadron at Wright-Patterson will provide transient support for the U.S. Army as helicopters from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y., travel to a Joint-Readiness Training Center exercise at Fort Polk, La., the base said Monday.

Over those three days, about 36 Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters will be arriving at and departing from Wright-Patterson.