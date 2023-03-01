Wright Flyer III sculpture moves to new home

A large sculpture honoring the Wright Brothers has a new home.
The Wright Flyer III statue was installed Tuesday on the southwest corner of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street in Dayton.
The artwork depicts the Wright Brothers’ first flight with the 1905 Wright Flyer III.
The 5,000-pound sculpture is a stainless steel and aluminum model, and the display also features bronze statues of Wilbur Wright at the controls and Orville Wright running alongside the plane.
The sculpture had been on display on East Monument Avenue for about two decades before it was moved in the summer of 2020.
The real, historic Wright Flyer III is on display at Carillon Historical Park.
In Other News
1
NEW: Fraze adds Richard Marx, kids event, others to Kettering concert...
2
LISTS: Was your favorite liquor among Ohio’s most sold brands for 2022...
3
Amy Grant, multi-platinum artist, finds hidden gems in tough times...
4
Community, collaboration key to new album from Dayton rock band
5
Dayton, Columbus see record numbers of 70-plus degree days in February
About the Author