Wright-Patt Airmen return home after assisting with vaccination efforts in Michigan

After a two-month deployment administering COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Airmen are returning home this afternoon.
The Airmen from the 88th Medical Group are returning from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, where they worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency with vaccine administration.
Sebastian Ogilvie was at the event waiting for his mother Evelyn Ogilvie to return home. He brought her flowers.
“It’s very exciting, I haven’t seen her for two months.” He said. “I’m really happy.”
The medical group was a part of the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response operation Type Team 1, which is capable of administering up to 6,000 vaccinations in a day, a release from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said.
The Airmen from Wright-Patt worked with about 2,700 other people from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force to support the federal vaccination effort in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and in the U.S. Virgin islands, the release said.