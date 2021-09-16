dayton logo
Wright State plans sweepstake to encourage COVID vaccination

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
2 hours ago

Wright State University is working to encourage students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through a voluntary sweepstake.

More details, including rules and a list of prizes, will be release next week, according to the university.

Wright State and its COVID-19 Task Force also announced a secure, third-party website students and employees can use starting next week to upload an image of their vaccination card.

ExploreHundreds get COVID shot at new clinics offering $100 gift cards

WSU and the task force have conducted two surveys on the vaccination status of students and employees and is working to gather ore information that will help Wright State make informed decisions about COVID practices and policies.

The university is continuing to encourage anyone eligible to get vaccinated. WSU is planning to open a centralized, on-campus vaccination and testing site at the Fairborn campus in the coming weeks.

ExploreRegional hospitals open more COVID units to keep up

Wright State’s COVID-19 Task Force is also working with the Lake campus employees and students to encourage vaccination and testing.

For more information on the university’s response to COVID visit its website here.

