Wright State presents ‘Mamma Mia!,’ ‘Sweet Charity’ in 2021-2022

The university’s return to in-person productions begins with Ken Ludwig’s hilarious, 1989 Tony Award-nominated farce “Lend Me a Tenor” (directed by Joe Deer) followed by ABBA-friendly “Mamma Mia!” (directed and choreographed by Greg Hellems), Annie Baker’s off-Broadway community center drama class comedy “Circle Mirror Transformation” (directed by Josh Aaron McCabe in the downstairs, black box Herbst Theatre), Lynn Nottage’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated blue-collar drama “Sweat” (directed by WSU alum Shaun Patrick Tubbs), Gilbert and Sullivan’s charming opera “The Gondoliers” (directed by Lee Merrill Hapner in the aforementioned Herbst Theatre), and Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields and Neil Simon’s legendary musical “Sweet Charity” (directed by Marya Spring Cordes).

“In what will be among our most varied and exciting seasons ever, we’re proud to present plays, dance and musical theatre that excites, challenges, celebrates and restores,” said Joe Deer, WSU artistic director, in a release.