Wright State students, alumni excited for Raiders in NCAA tournament

Two game watch parties are planned for Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. One is planned for on campus at Wright State’s Student Union Market and the other at Milano’s in Beavercreek.

Elizabeth Ball of West Carrollton, who graduated from Wright State with her undergrad degree in 2008 and master’s in 2010, said she went to many WSU games. The atmosphere, with the cheering of the crowds and band playing, were special, Ball said.

“There’s something almost magical about it,” she said.

Ball said she is trying to get tickets to Wednesday’s game, but if she can’t get to the game in-person, she plans to be watching the game with other alumni.

As of Monday afternoon, resale tickets for Wednesday night’s doubleheader (Notre Dame plays Rutgers after the WSU game) started at $67 in the upper levels of UD Arena on Ticketmaster and soared to as much as $695 closer to courtside.

Wright State’s men’s basketball team has been on a strong run since the last year of coach Billy Donlon’s tenure (2015-16), and current coach Scott Nagy has only accelerated the program since then.

In the past seven years, WSU has won more than two-thirds of its games, posting a record of 152-73 (.676).

That includes NCAA Tournament berths in 2018 and this year. That 2018 NCAA trip was WSU’s first in 11 years, but the 14th-seeded Raiders’ stay ended quickly with a 73-47 loss to Tennessee. Wright State lost in the first round of the tournament in 1993, 2007 and 2018.

Wright State also qualified for the postseason in 2019, losing a first-round NIT game against Clemson. They would have played in the 2020 NIT (as the Horizon League regular-season champs) if the event had not been canceled due to COVID.

UD Arena has hosted the NCAA March Madness tipoff every year since 2001 and the First Four since the tournament field expanded in 2011.

David Bowman of Waynesville, who graduated from WSU in 1997, plans to take his 15-year-old son, Jude Bowman, also a WSU basketball fan, to the game on Wednesday. Bowman said he got tickets from a friend before he knew WSU was in the tournament.

Bowman said he is thrilled the first game is so close to home and expects to see many WSU alumni from around the area.

Parker Testa, a WSU sophomore and the sports director at WWSU 106.9 FM, was at the Horizon League championships. He’s not working the game Wednesday, but said he plans to still watch as a fan.

“I’m excited to see the green and gold take over UD Arena,” Testa said.

Jeremy Kelley, John Boyle, Laurel Pfahler and Doug Harris contributed to this report.