Wright State to allow 2020 virtual grads to join in-person spring ceremonies

FILE PHOTO
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Wright State University is offering 2020 virtual graduates to join the in-person spring commencement ceremonies this year.

To keep graduates and their guests safe and healthy, there is a limited number of participants allowed at the ceremonies.

Virtual grads can register to attend the spring graduation at graduation@wright.edu.

Registration is on a first-come first-serve basis. Wright State will confirm registration using the applicant’s WSU email address. Their name will also be added to the WSU Nutter Center list.

To register, graduates must provide their full name, graduation class, college/school and degree. The deadline to register is Friday, April 16.

Once the university is at capacity registration will be closed and the school will notify everyone via their WSU email.

Only those on the WSUNC list will receive tickets.

Face masks and social distancing will be required at graduation ceremonies. Food and drinks will not be available.

Ceremonies are expected to last about 90 minutes and everyone must have a ticket to attend. Ticket pick-up dates are at wright.edu/commencement.

Spring commencement ceremonies are scheduled on the following dates:

  • Graduate School: Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m.
  • Raj Soin College of Business and College of Education and Human Services: Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m.
  • College of Engineering and Computer Science and College of Science and Mathematics: Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m.
  • College of Liberal Arts and College of Nursing and Health: Saturday, May 1, at 6 p.m.

