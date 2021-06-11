WYSO picks longtime staffer as new music director

The Yellow Springs-based WYSO 91.3-FM has selected a longtime staff member to be the radio station’s new music director as of July 1.
Juliet Fromholt has been with the station for 15 years, according a release from WYSO, serving as a music host and director of digital and programming strategy. She will shape the music department’s efforts to broadening reach and become a key part of the station’s listener growth strategy.
Fromholt began her time at WYSO in 2006 as a volunteer music host.
Her roles since have included webmaster, digital strategy developer and Clark County reporter.
“WYSO already is a destination for music discovery,” she said, “and we have so much potential to serve our local community through music on the air, online and in person.”
WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis called Fromholt a natural choice for the role.
Fromholt said she is proud that the mix of local and national music on WYSO—from funk to bluegrass to rock—satisfies a wide range of musical tastes.
WYSO’s release said she would fill the role formerly held by Niki Dakota. Fromholt will lead a team of two staff music hosts and 10 volunteer hosts, overseeing . the development of new, local music shows and partnerships with music venues, arts organizations and other creative media outlets.
“I’ve always been proud to be part of WYSO’s community service mission,” Fromholt says. “And I’m so looking forward to shaping the way we can serve our community with great music.”