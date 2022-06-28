WYSO to build studio in Dayton Arcade

“Having a presence in downtown Dayton has been a dream of ours for a long time,” said General Manager Luke Dennis in a statement. “And we’re deeply grateful to our donors for making it a reality. I thank Chuck Berry especially for his decades-long support of WYSO. His generosity has always made it possible for us to grow and improve, like when he gave the lead gift for our license purchase campaign that allowed us to become an independent station. He also made the lead gift for a tower relocation project that increased our potential audience by more than half a million people. He has always invested in WYSO in ways that help us build our capacity.”

The news team will use the space to produce stories. The music team will use it to record interviews with local and visiting performers, according to WYSO