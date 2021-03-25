Xenia council rejects proposed outdoor drinking area

The proposed outdoor drinking district in Xenia narrowly failed at a City Council meeting tonight.
Xenia City Council denied the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) after a motion to table the discussion on the DORA application also failed.
The 37-acre district would have encompassed the Towne Square area and the historic downtown area, part of South Detroit Street, part of Main Street and part of South Whiteman Street.
There are five establishments with a liquor license inside the proposed DORA area: Devil Wind Brewing at 130 S. Detroit St., the Xenia Elks Lodge at 71 E. Second St., Acapulco Mexican restaurant at 88 Xenia Towne Square, The Buck and Ear at 124 Xenia Towne Square and the Ramada at 300 Xenia Towne Square.
Xenia City Manager said if council voted against the DORA, city staff likely would not bring another application before council this year.
The city received 44 emails in favor of the DORA and 41 emails against bringing a DORA to downtown Xenia. Members of council expressed concerns over public opinion being divided on the issue.
Councilman Levi Dean said that with 85 emails, which is more than he’s seen on any other issue in his time on council, he felt the city had plenty of public feedback.
After lengthy conversation and a public hearing on the DORA, Councilman Will Urschel proposed tabling the vote until the city could get more feedback on the DORA and the potential Towne Square development. That motion did not pass.
Council members Urschel, Thomas Scrivens, Mayor Sarah Mays and Wesley Smith voted no, failing the DORA application.
Dayton’s Oregon District, Springboro, Springfield, Lebanon and Middletown have established DORA drinking districts. Tipp City recently approved one.