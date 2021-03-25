Xenia First Fridays canceled for 2021

The group that hosts First Fridays in Xenia has canceled the street festivals for 2021, citing restrictions due to the coronavirus.
“While it was recently announced that festivals are going to be allowed soon, we are unable to continue First Fridays for the 2021 season,” the First Fridays group said on Facebook. “There are still many guidelines that have to be followed and with First Fridays being early in the year and the uncertainties surrounding this, we are going to have to ‘throw in the towel’. We know, we are sad as well!”
Activities typically include bands or a DJ, a food Court, a kids carnival, historic walking tour, silent auction and more.
The city of Xenia is not the organizer of that event, but has been a sponsor in years past. The volunteers who organize the events are private citizens.
The city is, however, working to organize an event that would coincide with the Fourth of July fireworks display, said city spokeswoman Christina Schaefer.