Yellow Springs to recognize Juneteenth as holiday

“We’re not only celebrating the rich history of Black Americans in Yellow Springs, but also making it very clear that we are intentionally anti-racist,” he said.

Another village value is being a welcoming community to people of all backgrounds and all walks of life, he said, and that value was highlighted in the resolution.

“We want to let the region and the nation know where we’re coming from and we want to put those village values out there, hopefully to model those kinds of things for other communities,” Housh added.

Council vice president Marianne MacQueen suggested during discussion council speak with some local organizations to plan a celebration of the day, but no final plans have been made. The village’s website says information surrounding local celebrations of the holiday will be released as they are planned.

There was some discussion at the council meeting about making the holiday a paid holiday for village workers, but that has not yet been voted on. Housh said it may be brought up at the next council meeting.

The text of the resolution can be found here and on the Yellow Springs Village website under the council meeting for Jan. 19.