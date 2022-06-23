YWCA Dayton receives $500K for renovation of Huber Heights branch

YWCA Dayton is set to receive $500,000 from the recently approved state capital budget to go toward renovation of the organization’s Huber Heights branch.
YWCA acquired the Huber Heights location last year with the intent to use the space to grow into the future, create a sustainable business model and get the community involved, Shannon Isom, YWCA president and CEO, said at the time. The campus at 7650 Timbercrest Drive (along Taylorsville Road, west of Troy Pike) formerly served as the Montgomery County Development Center, which closed in 2018.
The property consists of 11 buildings on 19.4 acres and includes seven residential units, a 20,000-square-foot administration building with community meeting space and a green space with a gazebo, picnic shelter and trail.
The location is perfect for carrying out the organization’s mission to empower women, eliminate racism and promote peace, justice and equality for all within the greater Dayton area, said Audrey Starr, vice president of missions, brands and programs. However, there are some upgrades that are needed in various places throughout the 19-acre campus, which was originally built in the early 1980s.
“With this property, it’s not derelict or in disrepair, it’s just a little dated,” Starr said. “It’s still completely usable and we’re able to function in 90% of the campus, it’s just got some things like dated aesthetics pieces and roofs that need redone, along with things that are functioning now, but may be coming to the end of life, so we want to do some proactive and preventative (maintenance).”
The entire renovation is estimated to cost $10.2 million, Starr said, and YWCA has started a capital campaign to fundraise the additional money needed.
“To date, we have raised $1.2 million,” Starr said, adding that there’s not necessarily a time frame or an end date around the renovation. “The faster we get that support and raise those dollars, the faster we can get the whole campus up and running,” she said. “Certainly, any little bit helps.”
Starr said the renovations will take place in phases, allowing the branch to remain open throughout the process. “It definitely makes it easier when it’s a space that is more spread out and has more physical landscape to utilize,” she said.
Projects will be completed as funding is received, Starr said, and some renovations have already been completed, including the Girls LEAD! Center.
“Our Girls LEAD! program is longstanding; we’ve had it for decades and decades,” she said. “(We were) able to give them a true home that’s completely theirs and designed with input from the girls and that team.”
The program space consists of a renovated classroom/computer lounge space with desks, tables and couches.
Additional renovations will include upgrades to the HVAC system and plumbing, along with renovation of some of the cottage buildings located on site.
