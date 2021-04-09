Air Force Museum to open an aircraft one day each month

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director David Tillotson, museum officials anticipate Open Aircraft Days to be a popular event for visitors.

“We often receive requests from visitors to look inside some of our aircraft and we are happy to accommodate them with this unique opportunity,” said Tillotson. “We will open one aircraft per month for four hours during either a Friday or Saturday and offer visitors the chance to have an up-close look – and sometimes even walk inside the aircraft.”

The schedule of aircraft to be opened each month will be announced in advance on a quarterly basis. For a list of the open aircraft dates, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

The museum’s parking lot is undergoing construction and repaving through the end of April. There should be minimal disruption to visitors. In addition, Springfield Street, the road that leads to the museum’s entrance, is undergoing construction through the beginning of September. Expect lane reductions and some delays. Please follow the signs and instructions provided by the road crews.