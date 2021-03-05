Airmen, civilians support ‘Crayons to Classrooms’ event

A group of Airmen and civilians from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base teamed up with “Crayons to Classrooms” on Feb. 26 for a volunteer event in Dayton.
They put together 127 LED flashlight kits and 60 paper chains as part of the project. Teachers or students will write their names on the paper chains, which will be displayed in classrooms on bulletin boards.
The paper chains help illustrate inclusion, organizers said.
As the first teacher-resource center of its kind in the Dayton area, Crayons to Classrooms makes basic educational tools available to qualifying teachers for children in need. Items include paper, pencils and notebooks, as well as a wide variety of arts and crafts supplies.
Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center organized the base team to help support teachers and students with school items for upcoming projects.
Others representing NASIC included:
* Tech. Sgt. Jeanette Inocencio
* Staff Sgt. Miyae Franklin
* Senior Airman Kwame Robertson
* Senior Airman Brian Butler
* Airman 1st Class Cory Reese
* Airman 1st Class Kaniah Moore-Williams
* Airman 1st Class Alyssandra Tan
* Airman 1st Class Eva Coleman
* Airman 1st Class Ivy Deckard
* Alyssia Koram
* David Bellus
* Caroline Schultz