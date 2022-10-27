ODNR offers discount on overnight stays to military members, veterans in November

Availability can be checked or to make a reservation, visit www.greatohiolodges.com where you’ll select the park you are interested in and use promo code “VETERAN22.″ People also can call the reservation line at 1-800-ATAPARK (282-7275).

“We appreciate partnering with ODNR to better serve our Ohio active military and veterans,” said Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Deborah Ashenhurst. “Veterans have given much on our behalf, and this is a way to give back and encourage them and their families to enjoy the outdoor recreational opportunities Ohio offers.”

ODNR offers a 10% discount for active duty military and veterans for camping and cabins throughout the year. Free camping also is available for Ohio veterans who are permanently disabled.

Great Ohio Lodges also offers a 10% discount on lodge rooms and cabins for active duty military and veterans during the entire year. Use the promo code “HERO” when making reservations.

Military identification must be presented at arrival or check-in. Restrictions and black-out dates apply, and the discount cannot be combined with other discounts or applied to group blocks.