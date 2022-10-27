ODNR offers discount on overnight stays to military members, veterans in November

In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering a 30% discount to active duty U.S. military members and veterans for overnight stays at state parks throughout November.
“It is an honor to support the men and women who are and have proudly served our country,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “This is a great way for these heroes to make amazing memories with their families and friends at our state parks.”
The discount can go toward camping, getaway rentals, state-operated cabins and resort lodges, according to a press release from ODNR. Buck Creek, Cowan Lake, Dillon, Lake Hope, Malabar Farm, Mohican, Pike Lake and Pymatuning are among state parks where the discount can be used.
Availability can be checked and reservations made at reserveohio.com. Use the promo code “VETERAN22″ to receive the 30% discount.
Additionally, Great Ohio Lodges, a division of U.S. Hotels, will offer a 30% discount for room or cabins at one of the following properties: Burr Oak Lodge, Deer Creek Lodge, Hocking Hills Lodge, Hueston Woods Lodge, Maumee Bay Lodge, Mohican Lodge, Punderson Manor Lodge, Salt Fork Lodge and Shawnee Lodge.
Availability can be checked or to make a reservation, visit www.greatohiolodges.com where you’ll select the park you are interested in and use promo code “VETERAN22.″ People also can call the reservation line at 1-800-ATAPARK (282-7275).
“We appreciate partnering with ODNR to better serve our Ohio active military and veterans,” said Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Deborah Ashenhurst. “Veterans have given much on our behalf, and this is a way to give back and encourage them and their families to enjoy the outdoor recreational opportunities Ohio offers.”
ODNR offers a 10% discount for active duty military and veterans for camping and cabins throughout the year. Free camping also is available for Ohio veterans who are permanently disabled.
Great Ohio Lodges also offers a 10% discount on lodge rooms and cabins for active duty military and veterans during the entire year. Use the promo code “HERO” when making reservations.
Military identification must be presented at arrival or check-in. Restrictions and black-out dates apply, and the discount cannot be combined with other discounts or applied to group blocks.
