100-year-old historical items mysteriously returned to Kettering Cox mansion

A Montgomery County historical marker, newspapers and political memorabilia dating back to 1920 were found this week at the gate of Trailsend, built in 1915 for former Ohio Gov. and Dayton Daily News owner James Cox, the current owner of the property said.

Dr. Zakir Khanzada said he discovered the items sitting unpackaged late Wednesday morning after an unfounded report of vandalism on the property at 3500 Governors Trail.