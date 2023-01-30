150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center exhibit

In 2015, The Art of the Brick exhibit featured more than 50 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya, all crafted from the plastic bricks. To accompany it, the museum also featured an interactive LEGO gallery filled with bins of bricks and kid-sized LEGO worktables for guests to build their own sculptures.

For years, Brickopolis has also been a staple in the museum at the holidays as part of Holiday Junction; the exhibit features a custom LEGO landscape with motorized trains and iconic Cincinnati staples.

Bricktionary officially opens at the Cincinnati Museum Center on March 18, but visitor members who join the waitlist can snag tickets as early as Feb. 13. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Feb. 20.