17th Heritage of Flight Festival takes off this weekend

A local hero’s memory will be honored with the Deputy Matthew Yates Memorial Bike Run at 2 p.m. starting at the American Legion on State Route 235. Participants are asked to donate a new toy, which will be donated to the Toys for Tots program in the memory of the late Yates.

The Springfield News-Sun Bike Show will show off several bikes at 3 p.m. One of the new attractions of the bike activities will be the Blue Angels Tribute Bike that will be in the parade, leading the bike run and at the bike show, coming in from Illinois and representing the famed U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team.

Other activities Saturday will be the Unicorn Challenge at 3 and the wing eating contest on the main stage at 5.

Sunday will start with a chartable frame of mind with the annual Mile of Food, trying to line State Route 571 with donated canned goods from Main Street to the airport. Other Sunday festival staples include one of the most fun and funniest events, Jim Slanker’s Memorial Chair Races at 1 p.m. and the National Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 2 p.m.

Vendors will also be set up throughout the festival. For the full slate of Heritage of Flight events, activities, entertainment and more, go to www.heritageofflight.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Heritage of Flight Festival

Where: Downtown New Carlisle, Main Street

When: Friday, Sept 30, 2-11 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: www.heritageofflight.com