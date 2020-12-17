$18M Third Street bridge replacement on schedule, on budget

The $18.5 million project is also still on budget, Gruner said.

Local, state and federal agencies are funding the project, with the Ohio Department of Transportation covering 95% through the Local Major Bridge Program.

The Third Street bridge, which is also known as the Peace Bridge, was built in 1904. In 1949, it underwent a major rehabilitation, with emergency repairs needed in 2010 and 2011.

The replacement project included a new foundation for the bridge. It is also being widened from four to five lanes with 10-feet-wide sidewalks on the north side and 12-feet-wide paths on the other.