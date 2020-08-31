3 Dayton school buildings positive for Legionella

Three Dayton Public Schools building have tested positive for Legionella bacteria in the water supply, something other local districts have experienced as part of the coronavirus pandemic.
The district announced Sunday night that, because many district buildings were unoccupied for several months because of the COVID-19 response, and because other districts experienced Legionella bacteria, officials tested the water supply in 11 buildings at random.
The three Dayton buildings that tested positive were Eastmont Elementary, Louise Troy Elementary and Ludlow II, the new central office building.
The district had delayed the start of in-person classes for at least the first quarter because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The district’s statement said Environmental Protection Agency guidance means “these immediate actions will be taken for the protection of staff:”
1. All water lines at Eastmont, Louise Troy and Ludlow II will be flushed and chlorinated.
2. All water fountains in the buildings will be temporarily turned off.
3. Another Legionella test will be conducted at these three buildings in a few weeks, per EPA recommendations.
4. Bottled water has been provided to individuals working in these buildings.
The district is testing all remaining buildings. Buildings that have already been tested include: Ludlow II, Louise Troy, Belmont, Cleveland, Fairview, Kiser, Edwin Joel Brown, Stivers, Thurgood, Eastmont, and the Service Building, according to the release.
DPS officials are working with the Montgomery County Department of Health to determine the best course of action going forward, and to test the remaining buildings.
If any additional buildings test positive for Legionella, the district will notify staff, families and the media, and will again take action to protect the health and safety of all in those buildings.