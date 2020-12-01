$35M Centerville luxury apartment complex with 360 units nears completion

CENTERVILLE – A $35 million luxury apartment complex with 360 units is expected to be completed early next year.
Gateway Lofts has leased the vast majority of the nearly 180 finished one- and two-bedroom units at the 701 E. Alex Bell Road complex near Ohio 48 and Interstate 675, an official said.
All 15 buildings are expected to be finished before next spring, she added.
The 32-acre development by Hallmark Campus Communities of Columbus has more than a dozen floor plans ranging from 647 square feet to 1,066 square feet, according to its website.
Monthly rates range from $980 to $1,410.
Upon completion, Gateway Lofts will have 256 one-bedroom apartments and 104 two-bedroom units, its website states.
Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, tanning salon, grilling area, walking trails, washers and dryers in each unit, and garage space.