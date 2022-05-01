5 people shot in Springfield, 1 dead

Photos: Mass Shooting in Springfield

Officers were still trying to determine what happened, but the shooting occurred in the street.

“As far as we can tell, it wasn’t a party,” Kranz said, but investigators do not know what led to the shooting.

Kranz did not know the extent of injuries to the other four victims, though one person apparently was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Springfield police at 937-324-7685. Calls can be confidential.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

At least a few blocks of streets around the Clifton Avenue scene were cordoned off early Sunday for the investigation.