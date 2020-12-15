5 things to know about the coronavirus: First vaccines given in Ohio, across U.S.

It is Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
First doses of coronavirus vaccine delivered Monday
The first doses of coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to Ohio, with health care workers among the first Americans to receive it. This week the state expects to receive nearly 100,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, which have emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
More hospitals to receive vaccines today
The first doses of vaccine were administered at the University of Cincinnati Hospital and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Monday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that eight other hospitals would receive 975 doses each today. One of these will be Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to Springfield Chief Operating Officer Chris Howe.
Coronavirus deaths across U.S. crest 300,000
As vaccinations began on Monday, coronavirus deaths across the U.S. passed 300,000 total, the Associated Press reported. Globally, the AP said that the virus has been blamed for 1.6 million deaths.
Free coronavirus testing today in Xenia
There will be free walk-up coronavirus testing at a pop-up event in Xenia today. Testing will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. at the former Greene County Career Center, 2960 W. Enon Road. No doctor’s not or appointment are needed, though masks and social distancing are required. Anyone feeling sick should inform the greeter when they arrive.
Ohio reported cases dip slightly on Monday
Ohio reported 7,875 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, dropping below the 8,000-case mark for the first time since Dec. 6. DeWine said, “This may look like a plateau, but we can’t be sure yet. On Mondays, our numbers aren’t exactly what they are during the rest of the week. This would be the highest day a month ago.”