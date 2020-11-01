5 things to know about the coronavirus: Masked voting and hospital capacity

Kettering Health is adding locations for respiratory patients

The Kettering Health Network is adding locations for patients suffering from respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus. These locations will allow patients to be evaluated for respiratory illnesses by and advance practice provider, and be directed to coronavirus testing if needed. Clinic locations include Centerville, Englewood, Hamilton, Piqua, Springboro and Washington Twp.

Are face masks required to vote?

To vote in Ohio, face masks are not required but are strongly encouraged for the health and safety of others. Election officials have a protocol for voters who arrive without a mask, including offering a disposable mask for free, or curbside voting where two poll workers come to the voter’s car with a paper ballot. After being offered safer voting alternatives, every eligible voter will still be allowed to vote.