5 things to know about the coronavirus today: $900B relief bill, the elation of recovery

More than 5,900 start vaccine in 1st week in Ohio

In the first week, 5,930 people in Ohio received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Ohio Department of Health data through Saturday, which the state reported Sunday. Local health departments are scheduled to receive their first batches of the vaccine this week, Ohio scheduled to get its second Pfizer shipment. Ohio also will get its first shipment from Moderna, which is stable at regular freezer temperatures unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage.

Coronavirus: The elation of recovery

COVID patients in the ICU, after the worst of the infection is behind them, have to work hard physically and emotionally to build up stamina before they can be discharged from the hospital. But then, that moment arrives. “They’re just so excited when they get to open their doors and they’re not in isolation anymore. They honestly will just cry and be like, ‘I never thought what was going to happen, you know?’” says RN Kendra Grilliot at the Dayton VA hospital.