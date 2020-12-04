5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Alert levels, vetoes and vaccines

Montgomery County still at level 4, Warren off watch list

Ohio has updated its public health advisory system, with Montgomery County remaining at the highest alert level, purple level 4. Meanwhile, Warren County has been taken off the list of counties on the verge of being moved to level 4, leaving it at level 3.

DeWine vetoes bill that would limit public health orders

Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill on Thursday that would limit the power of public health orders, only allowing the Department of Health to order quarantines on people who are sick or directly exposed to an infectious disease, while giving lawmakers the ability to take down state public health orders. Reader reactions to this news were split, with some praising the governor and others calling him as a dictator.