5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Bad news and good news

Ohio’s death toll for coronavirus has now passed 5,000

According to Ohio Department of Health data, on Monday the number of Ohioans who have died due to the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has surpassed 5,000. This new milestone comes just three days after Ohio had set a new record for the most new coronavirus cases reported in a day at 1,840 new cases. Ohio ranks 13th in the U.S. for coronavirus deaths.

Coronavirus is now the fourth-leading cause of death in Ohio

Preliminary ODH data shows that COVID-19 is now the fourth-leading cause of death, behind accidents, cancer and heart disease. This puts the coronavirus ahead of deaths from chronic lower respiratory diseases like emphysema, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease. If the death rate continues, COVID-19 deaths could reach the number of deaths caused by accidents, which includes unintentional overdoses.