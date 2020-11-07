5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Bengals, pop-up testing, and liquor licenses

It is Saturday, November 7, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Two Bengals tested positive for coronavirus
On Friday the Bengals made a statement announcing that two of the team’s players tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not say which players were affected but said that players have not been in Paul Brown Stadium since Wednesday, due to the team being on a bye this week.
Ohio’s daily coronavirus cases breach 5,000
Ohio continued its trend of record-breaking numbers of coronavirus cases on Friday as the state reported more than 5,000 cases for the first time. Ohio set this records in three of the past four days. Ohio also broke the record for hospitalizations reported in one day with 231.
Pop-up testing in New Carlisle, Montgomery County early next week
There will be pop-up testing events in New Carlisle and Jefferson Township on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The first will be at the Sacred Heart Church in New Carlisle from 2 to 6 p.m., with the second happening at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Jefferson Twp. from noon to 5 p.m. No appointment or doctor’s note are needed to be tested at either event, although pre-registration is available in New Carlisle.
Wayne High School to go virtual starting Monday
Wayne High School in Huber Heights has announced that it will go virtual starting Monday due to increased coronavirus spread and the need to quarantine many students and staff. The school said that virtual classes will continue for at least two weeks, with students anticipated to return to classrooms by Nov. 30.
Clayton nightclub loses liquor license over coronavirus violations
The Ohio Liquor Commission announced that due to alleged coronavirus violations, it has revoked the RSVP Ultra Lounge’s liquor license. The commission said that Ohio agents visited the nightclub in September, citing it for “allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities” like not social distancing, allegedly allowing drug use, selling alcohol after the 10 p.m. cutoff and allowing on-site alcohol consumption after 11 p.m.