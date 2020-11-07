5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Bengals, pop-up testing, and liquor licenses

Two Bengals tested positive for coronavirus

On Friday the Bengals made a statement announcing that two of the team’s players tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not say which players were affected but said that players have not been in Paul Brown Stadium since Wednesday, due to the team being on a bye this week.

Ohio’s daily coronavirus cases breach 5,000

Ohio continued its trend of record-breaking numbers of coronavirus cases on Friday as the state reported more than 5,000 cases for the first time. Ohio set this records in three of the past four days. Ohio also broke the record for hospitalizations reported in one day with 231.