5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Big Ten sports and the flu

The Big Ten’s fall and winter sports will go on after all

The Big Ten has announced it will go forward with its fall and winter sports, while releasing specific plans for an eight-game football season, beginning Oct. 23-24. The conference also laid out a list of “stringent medical protocols,” including daily antigen testing, a cardiac testing program, and reporting for data from testing to a Chief Inspection Officer.

Explore Big Ten football will return this fall

Premier Health and CompuNet will start testing for flu and coronavirus at testing sites

Premier Health and affiliated laboratory CompuNet announced yesterday that their coronavirus test collection sites will also provide flu testing for people with provider orders, to help people distinguish what was causing their respiratory symptoms. That way, if deemed appropriate by their doctor, people with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, cough or sore throat can be tested for both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza with a single swab.