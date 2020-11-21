X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Case records, closings and Santa Claus

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 3 hours ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Clark County issues its own stay-at-home advisory

After an update to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System this week kept Clark County at level 3 and put Montgomery County on watch to move to level 4, the Clark County Board of Health issued its own 28-day stay-at-home advisory, to take effect on Sunday. The advisory asks residents to only leave home for essential activities like work, school, food and seeking medical care.

ExploreCoronavirus: Clark County Board of Health issues 28-day stay-at-home advisory

Soaring cases lead to several closings

As cases continue to record heights and local health departments issue stay-at-home advisories, organizations and businesses announced closings. Basil’s on Market announced it will close until the spring, while the Dayton Metro Library announced it will close two more days next week. The Oakwood Library said it will close its building though contactless services will continue, and the Downtown Dayton Drive-Thru Children’s Parade in Lights has been canceled entirely.

ExploreBasil’s on Market, Culp’s Cafe to close until spring
ExploreDayton Metro Library to close extra days due to stay-at-home advisory
ExploreOakwood library to close; curbside, other services continue
ExploreDowntown Dayton Drive-Thru Children’s Parade in Lights canceled

Ohio set new case record with 8,808 new cases in one day

Ohio saw 8,808 new cases reported Friday, breaking the previous record set a week ago and marking the second time Ohio recorded more than 8,000 new cases in 24 hours. However, Gov. Mike DeWine warned that recent numbers are low, since the state has a backlog of 12,000 antigen tests that still need to be tested, most of which are expected to be confirmed.

ExploreCoronavirus: Ohio sets daily case record at 8,808

Wayne HealthCare reinstates no-visitor policy

Wayne HealthCare announced that it is seeing an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, leading the health system to go back to a no-visitor policy starting on Friday. The policy comes with compassionate exemptions for maternity patients, end-of-life patients, patients who are minors, patients with impairments and outpatient surgery/procedure patients.

ExploreArea hospital reinstates visitor restrictions

Dr. Fauci reassures kids that Santa will be able to make Christmas rounds

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured kids that Santa will be able to make his Christmas rounds this year, despite the pandemic. Speaking to USA Today, Fauci said that among all Santa’s good qualities, he also has good innate immunity and won’t spread coronavirus to anyone.

ExploreSanta immune, won’t spread coronavirus, Fauci says

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.