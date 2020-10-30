5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Clark County, COVID-19 cases and candy

Clark County taken off level 4 watch list

After a week of Clark County being in danger of being moved up to the highest level of Ohio’s coronavirus spread advisory system, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Clark County, along with the other two also in danger of moving up, are all going to remain at level 3. However, DeWine said there are still serious concerns as all three counties showed cases and hospitalizations at a high plateau.

Ohio daily case record smashed with over 3,500 new cases

Ohio reported a total of 3,590 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, shattering the previous record of 2,858 cases by more than 700 cases. This marks the first time Ohio reported more than 3,000 cases in one day, with Gov. DeWine saying, “The virus is raging throughout the state, and there is nowhere to hide.”