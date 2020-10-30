5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Clark County, COVID-19 cases and candy

It is Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Clark County taken off level 4 watch list
After a week of Clark County being in danger of being moved up to the highest level of Ohio’s coronavirus spread advisory system, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Clark County, along with the other two also in danger of moving up, are all going to remain at level 3. However, DeWine said there are still serious concerns as all three counties showed cases and hospitalizations at a high plateau.
Ohio daily case record smashed with over 3,500 new cases
Ohio reported a total of 3,590 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, shattering the previous record of 2,858 cases by more than 700 cases. This marks the first time Ohio reported more than 3,000 cases in one day, with Gov. DeWine saying, “The virus is raging throughout the state, and there is nowhere to hide.”
Clark County EMA to distribute free masks
The Clark County Emergency Management Agency will distribute free masks to residents to help slow the spread of coronavirus in the county. There will be three distribution events: at the Springview Government building in Springfield on Friday, at the Bethel Twp. Fire Department on Saturday and in the former Kroger parking lot in Springfield on Monday.
Coronavirus cases rising in Ohio schools, but less locally
New coronavirus cases reported by Ohio’s K-12 schools last week increased again to 1,281 new cases, a 25% jump over the previous week. Schools in the Dayton area reported a much smaller increase of 7%. However, there are still problems with state coronavirus statistics lagging behind reported numbers.
Hauntfest canceled, Dayton to hand out $15K of candy
The Oregon District annual Hauntfest has been canceled due to coronavirus, with district businesses trying to discourage large crowds from gathering now that outdoor drinking area test has ended. Meanwhile, the city of Dayton is preparing to hand out $15,000 in candy to children in a drive-thru event at Kettering Field from 6 to 8 p.m.