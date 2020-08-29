5 things to know about the coronavirus today: College testing, alert levels and violent crime

It is Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
UD’s positive cases rise by over 100 again
For the second day in a row, the University of Dayton reported more than 100 new positive cases of coronavirus, with 116 new cases reported on Friday. There are now 498 active cases reported on campus, with 22 recoveries so far. The campus is currently at the university’s fourth alert level out of five – the next level would call for all students to leave campus.
Central State is planning mandatory student testing
Central State University leaders are planning to make coronavirus testing mandatory for students. The Wilberforce university will test around 1,500 students, with testing already starting. However, a large portion of the testing will happen Sept. 8 with the help of the Greene County Public Health Department and the Ohio Army National Guard.
Violent crime down in Dayton and Montgomery County in least three months
As some cities have seen homicides and violent crime increase in 2020, Dayton’s data showed a recent decrease, which Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl called a significant decline, with every single violent crime category in the negative. The drop is especially significant because summer usually brings an increase in violent crime.
Clark County’s state alert level dropped, while Montgomery County rose again
During Gov. Mike DeWine’s Thursday coronavirus briefing, he reported that Clark County had dropped down to level 2 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, while Montgomery County moved up to level 3 – the only county to move to level 3. Preble County remained at level 3 and the remainder of the Miami Valley stayed at level 2. Montgomery County was only at level 2 for one week.
Dayton Public Schools voted to lay off and furlough 241 people
In a meeting on Friday, Dayton’s school board approved 241 layoffs and furloughs on Friday, affecting teachers, bus drivers, clerical staff, school nurses, assistant principals and others. Of those, 114 of the layoffs were teachers’ union members, with the largest group being music, art, preschool and physical education teachers. The schools superintendent said the layoffs were in areas that don’t work well with online learning, and students will have recorded lessons to watch on art, music and physical education.