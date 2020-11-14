5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Coronavirus cases surging and basketball season beginning

It is Friday, Nov. 14, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio reported 7,000 new cases Thursday, 8000 on Friday
After Ohio reported more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time on Thursday, new case numbers jumped by almost 1,000 additional cases with 8,071 reported on Friday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the situation a “monumental crisis,” calling on Ohioans to “Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask.”
Warren County health officials “overwhelmed” by virus spike
Warren County health officials urged residents to follow coronavirus guidelines after seeing a 70% surge in local coronavirus spread. Officials said that the district had become overwhelmed with the rapid acceleration in the number of new coronavirus cases being reported and no indications of leveling off.
Pharmacies report encouraging increase in flu shots
National pharmacies are reporting large increases in the number of flu shots being given, which is an encouraging sign as local health experts are stressing the need to prevent dual outbreaks of flu and coronavirus. Officials stressed the need to do whatever we can to keep people healthy and prevent large numbers of people entering the hospital sick with the flu.
UD basketball season to start with “extremely limited” spectators
The Dayton Flyers will play home games in December with no more than 300 spectators in the stands at UD Arena. In an email to season-ticket holders, University of Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said that the limited seating will go to player families, a limited number of students and invited athletic department guests, although the arena may receive a variance to include more people in isolated seating areas like family suites and loges seats.
Montgomery County is on pace to exceed 5,000 cases in November
Montgomery County is on track to see more than 5,000 cases of coronavirus in November, according to Jeff Cooper, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County health commissioner. Cooper added that previously the county was seeing 50 to 60 cases reported each day, but now are seeing four to five times that number, with a positivity rate of 11%.