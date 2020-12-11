5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Curfew extensions and business dividend checks

It is Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio curfew extended through Jan. 2
The statewide curfew which was set to expire on Thursday has been extended through Jan. 2, Gov. Mike DeWine announced in a media briefing. He said the state believed the curfew and mask-wearing have had an impact on Ohio’s coronavirus cases. The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
State begins sending Workers’ Compensation dividend checks
Ohio has started sending checks to businesses from the latest round of dividends from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The checks are intended to help businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and will be the third and largest dividend sent this year.
Preble County seeking volunteers to help distribute vaccines
Preble County Public Health is looking for volunteers to help with anticipated coronavirus vaccine distribution. The department needs medical volunteers to help screen residents for the vaccine and administer the vaccine, and non-medical volunteers to help with registration, greeting and routing clients, data entry and other tasks.
Ohio still among 16 states on new travel advisory
Ohio has issued its weekly update to its travel advisory list of states to avoid with 15% or more positive results from coronavirus tests. In total, 16 states make up the list, including Ohio, which has a 16% positivity rate. Other states include South Dakota, Idaho, Kansas, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Mississippi, Utah, Tennessee, Missouri, Nevada, Montana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
COVID-19 cases still high in schools
New coronavirus cases reported by Ohio’s K-12 schools rose last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health despite several districts moving online. The state weekly school coronavirus dashboard reported 4,807 new cases among students and staff from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, roughly similar to the two weeks before Thanksgiving.