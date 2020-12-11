5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Curfew extensions and business dividend checks

Ohio curfew extended through Jan. 2

The statewide curfew which was set to expire on Thursday has been extended through Jan. 2, Gov. Mike DeWine announced in a media briefing. He said the state believed the curfew and mask-wearing have had an impact on Ohio’s coronavirus cases. The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

State begins sending Workers’ Compensation dividend checks

Ohio has started sending checks to businesses from the latest round of dividends from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The checks are intended to help businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and will be the third and largest dividend sent this year.