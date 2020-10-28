5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Deadlines, voting and hospitalizations

It is Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio hits all-time high for coronavirus hospitalizations
In a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said that Ohio is at an all-time high for hospitalized coronavirus patients, and warned, “We have no indication that we’ve plateaued out at all. We’re not at the point where any of our hospitals are overflowing, but our trend line is not good.”
Ohio also breaks records for early and absentee voting
With a week left until Election Day, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joined the press briefing to give an update on the election, during which the state aimed to maximize early and absentee voting due to the pandemic. LaRose reported that Ohio has seen double the number of absentee ballots and triple the number of early voters compared to past years.
Deadlines move up for Montgomery County assistance
With its federal CARES Act funding nearly exhausted, Montgomery County announced that it will stop taking applications sooner than expected for its relief programs. Enrollment now ends Friday for seven programs, including ones for homeowners, small businesses and farmers.
Clark County libraries switch to curbside service
After a positive case of coronavirus was identified “within the library community,” the Clark County Public Library announced that all its branches would switch to a curbside-service-only model for the next two weeks. Patrons will still be able to place holds on materials online at the library website or by calling individual locations, and all libraries will continue to offer public Wi-Fi 2/7, with access available outside the buildings.
Clark County cases continue to rise ahead of possible move to Level 4
Clark County officials are urging residents to take control of their health by following coronavirus safety guidelines as cases continue to rise. The county is at risk of being moved to Ohio’s highest alert level this week on Thursday after it qualified for the higher level last week. Health officials pointed to most of the spread coming from small, informal gatherings where people are with friends and feel safe.