5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Halloween and ballot boxes

The city of Dayton will distribute free masks starting Monday

The city of Dayton will start distributing free masks at Dayton recreation centers beginning on Monday to families in need. Each household can receive up to 25 masks while supplies last. Residents picking up masks must wear a mask and will have a temperature check when entering the facility. Also, residents have to present a driver’s license or state identification card.

Ohio released Halloween recommendations

The Ohio Department of Health has released a set of Halloween guidelines, including recommendations for parents, community members and event operators, as well as general guidance. These suggestions include a strong recommendation to cancel or avoid hayrides and haunted houses, and offered suggestions for lower-risk ways to celebrate, such as a drive-through or drive-in trick-or-treat event, leaving treats in mailboxes for friends and neighbors and decorating your home and hiding treats as an alternative to trick-or-treating.