5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Halloween and ballot boxes

It is Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
The city of Dayton will distribute free masks starting Monday
The city of Dayton will start distributing free masks at Dayton recreation centers beginning on Monday to families in need. Each household can receive up to 25 masks while supplies last. Residents picking up masks must wear a mask and will have a temperature check when entering the facility. Also, residents have to present a driver’s license or state identification card.
Ohio released Halloween recommendations
The Ohio Department of Health has released a set of Halloween guidelines, including recommendations for parents, community members and event operators, as well as general guidance. These suggestions include a strong recommendation to cancel or avoid hayrides and haunted houses, and offered suggestions for lower-risk ways to celebrate, such as a drive-through or drive-in trick-or-treat event, leaving treats in mailboxes for friends and neighbors and decorating your home and hiding treats as an alternative to trick-or-treating.
Free pop-up testing in Dayton on Tuesday
There will be a free pop-up coronavirus testing event at the Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave. in Dayton on Tuesday. The collection site is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m., and will offer testing to anyone who walks up, with no appointment or doctor’s note needed.
Legal fight over more ballot boxes in progress
As Ohioans look for alternative ways to vote during the pandemic and concerns about cutbacks as the post office, an Ohio judge has temporarily blocked the secretary of state’s order limiting counties to one ballot drop box. The secretary of state and the Republican Party of Ohio immediately appealed the decision.
Ohio continues to report around 1,000 new cases per day
On Friday, Ohio reported 1,011 new cases of coronavirus, following a pattern of around 1,000 new cases being added each day. In addition 28 more people died due to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 4,608, while 62 were hospitalized, with a dozen admitted to the ICU.