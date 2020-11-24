5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Hospitals under pressure

It is Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Hospitals seeing staff shortages as cases rise
At a press briefing on Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and hospital officials warned that while coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, there is a shortage of hospital staff. Hundreds of caregivers are unable to work because they have been infected or exposed to the coronavirus, according to administrators, who said that the remaining workforce is exhausted.
Ohio passes 6,000 deaths from coronavirus
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state has now seen over 6,000 deaths from the coronavirus. This comes six weeks after Ohio passed the 5,000-death mark. Ohio also broke its daily record with 11,885 cases reported in one day. However, these numbers may be off as the state works through a backlog of antigen tests.
Middletown asks residents to stay at home
As the number of cases continues to rise in Middletown, officials urged residents to stay at home to the greatest extent possible, limit gathering sizes and continue to follow health orders and advisories. In a release, the city warned that hospital staff and physical facilities are becoming “taxed beyond capacity.”
Ohio hospitals release new data dashboard
The Ohio Hospital Association has released a new dashboard showing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on Ohio’s hospitals. Users and search data on the state level or by the eight regions created under Ohio’s Hospital Preparedness program.
Rike’s Wonderland Windows canceled for 2020
Organizers for Dayton Live said in a release that due to coronavirus advisories and concern over the safety of patrons and staff, the Rike’s Wonderland Windows will not be on display this year. The announcement comes 10 days after the organizers announced the window displays would return to the Schuster Center.