5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Increasing vaccines and the Ohio curfew

It is Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.
Bat & Restaurant Assistance Fund has millions left
The Ohio Department of Commerce has announced as of Tuesday, there was $11 million left in the Bar & Restaurant Assistance Fund, and nearly 4,400 liquor-license holders still have not applied for the fund’s $2,500 grants. The deadline to apply for grants is Sunday, Jan. 31.
Middletown School staff to be first to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Today, Middletown City Schools staff will be the first district in Ohio to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The Middletown Health Department will give the Moderna vaccine to about 500 district teachers and staff members, according to a release form the district and city of Middletown.
U.S. to boost vaccine deliveries
After vaccine shortages struck across the country, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the U.S. will ramp up deliveries of vaccines over the next three weeks. He said the administration plans to buy another 100 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna to ensure the country has enough vaccine for the long term.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces plan for Ohio to lift curfew
Ohio’s curfew could be adjusted or eliminated entirely if the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients continues to decrease, Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday. If the number of patients stays below 3,500 people for seven days in a row, the curfew will be changed to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two weeks. If there are less than 3,000 for a week straight, the curfew will be pushed further to start at midnight. If there are fewer than 2,500 for a week, there won’t be a curfew at all.
What to know about COVID-19 vaccines signups
