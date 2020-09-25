5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Indoor nursing home visits coming soon

Ohio will allow short indoor nursing home visits starting Oct. 12

Ohio has announced that, starting on Oct. 12, it will allow visits inside nursing homes for up to 30 minutes at a time. Caution is still the word of the day, though, according to Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy, who reminded people that visitors should continue to practice social distancing, practice good hand washing, wear masks and stay home when ill. Indoor visits will also hinge on a number of factors.

The Renaissance Festival organizers will offer smaller events

After the larger Renaissance Festival was canceled, its organizers have announced they will hold a smaller version of the celebration. Called the Magical Days, Madrigal Knights, these events will take place Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, featuring shopping, food and drinks, live entertainment and a Madrigal Feast.