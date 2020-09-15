5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Legal immunity and mail-in ballots

Schools, health care providers, businesses now have legal immunity if someone is exposed

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 606 into law, giving individuals, schools, health care providers, businesses and others from civil lawsuits if someone is exposed to or contracts the coronavirus. It also gives protection to the health care providers from financial liability for care and services during the pandemic. There is an exception, though, if the person or organization shows intentional misconduct or were acting recklessly.

Ohio will not be paying for postage for mail-in ballots

On Monday, the Ohio Controlling Board rejected a requested by the state secretary of state’s office to pre-pay postage for Ohioans voting by mail. This means that voters who want to cast ballots by mail during the coronavirus pandemic will be forced to buy their own stamps. Secretary of State Frank LaRose had argued that the General Assembly should allow the purchase due to the coronavirus pandemic after many voters had to vote via absentee ballot during this year’s primary.