5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Legal immunity and mail-in ballots

It is Tuesday, Sept. 15, 202, and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools, health care providers, businesses now have legal immunity if someone is exposed
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 606 into law, giving individuals, schools, health care providers, businesses and others from civil lawsuits if someone is exposed to or contracts the coronavirus. It also gives protection to the health care providers from financial liability for care and services during the pandemic. There is an exception, though, if the person or organization shows intentional misconduct or were acting recklessly.
Ohio will not be paying for postage for mail-in ballots
On Monday, the Ohio Controlling Board rejected a requested by the state secretary of state’s office to pre-pay postage for Ohioans voting by mail. This means that voters who want to cast ballots by mail during the coronavirus pandemic will be forced to buy their own stamps. Secretary of State Frank LaRose had argued that the General Assembly should allow the purchase due to the coronavirus pandemic after many voters had to vote via absentee ballot during this year’s primary.
Local health departments will start relaying school cases to the state today
Beginning today, Ohio’s local health departments will begin to relay positive coronavirus cases to the state health department as part of a public health order requiring schools to set up a reporting system. This information will include new and cumulative cases in each school or school district. The Ohio Department of Health will then publish weekly and total cases by school or district, with a breakdown of student and staff cases on Thursday.
Greene County is seeing a surge of cases at nursing homes
Greene County Public Health reported that it has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, including 41 residents and 19 employees at three different long-term care facilities. According to officials, the cases began surfacing around Aug. 25 and added to increased case counts in recent weeks, along with students from out-of-county universities isolating in Greene County.
Free pop-up testing today, Friday in Springfield
There will be a free pop-up coronavirus testing event today at the Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 South Limestone Street, in Springfield. No appointment are needed, and the event will run from 5-7 p.m. Another event will occur on Friday at the Life in Christ Community Church, 1100 Sunset Avenue, from 1-6 p.m.