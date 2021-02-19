X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Limited vaccines and the power of the mask

Hundreds of people arrived at the Dayton Convention Center Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021, for the COVID-19 vaccination.
Local News | 3 hours ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.

School coronavirus cases appear to fall again

The number of coronavirus cases reported by schools in the Dayton area and across Ohio appear to have dropped again, but there are problems with the data.

DeWine: Masks key to Ohio proms, graduations, spring events

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stressed the “power of the mask” while the state works to distribute vaccines, while Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff warned not to declare victory over he coronavirus too soon.

Clark County vaccine availability limited for next week

Vaccination registration in Clark County begins today, but only three of the county’s providers will receive vaccines.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County opens vaccination registration today

Registration for a free Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County vaccination clinic will begin this morning, including residents 65 and older and those with qualifying congenital and early onset disorders.

Miami County cancels vaccine clinic due to shipping delays

Miami County Public Health canceled a vaccination clinic scheduled for today after severe winter weather delayed its next shipment of vaccines.

