5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Lowest cases since Sept. 8

It is Wednesday, Sept. 23, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
The IRS said over 283,000 Ohioans may still be eligible for stimulus payments
The IRS said that is plans to send letters to more than 283,000 Ohio households that may be eligible for the stimulus payments that most taypayers already received months ago. In particular this applies to people who typically don’t have to file federal income tax returns, often because they have very low income. The letters will urge recipients to register at IRS.gov by Oct. 15 to receive stimulus payments.
Ohio unveiled a new coronavirus data dashboard with demographic information
The state of Ohio has unveiled a new coronavirus data dashboard that shows how the virus is impacting different races and ethnicities, on the recommendation of the COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce. The new dashboard is intended to help track health inequities and disparities, with information on the percentage of population each race or ethnicity makes up as well as its percentage of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Ohio saw its lowest number of new cases since Sept. 8 on Tuesday
Tuesday, Ohio reported 700 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest number of new positive cases in a single day since Sept. 8. Before this week, the state had been hovering around 1,000 new cases reported each weekday, with fewer cases reported on weekends. Gov. Mike DeWine said that he hopes the trend continues and daily cases continue to stay under 1,000, but in the mean time recommended people get a flu shot and wear a mask.
Schools swap in-class, remote learning
Centerville City Schools has announced plans to have students return to in-person instruction next quarter, for the first time since schools were closed in March. The schools said there will still be an option for remote classes for those unable or unwilling to return. Meanwhile in Springfield, the Hayward Middle School has announced that it will move to a virtual format after a positive case of the coronavirus was identified, leading to seven students and one teacher moving into quarantine.
How to find local school case information by district
Last week the state of Ohio unveiled a new coronavirus dashboard showing numbers of students and staff at the states school districts. However, some area schools have launched their own dashboards to better inform area families, so we have started a list of which area districts have dashboards and where to find them.