5 things to know about the coronavirus today: More vaccinations, fewer hospitalizations

Overdose deaths up locally and nationally in pandemic

Early data indicates that more Montgomery County residents died from accidental overdoses in 2020 than in each of the last two years. Other parts of the state and county recently reported record-setting numbers of overdose deaths, though in Montgomery County the loss of life is lower than 2017′s deaths due to carfentanil.

Family continues legacy of man who died of COVID-19, gave $35,000 to strangers

The family of a Miami County man who had a tradition of randomly gifting strangers $100 bills during the holiday season, is looking to continue his legacy after Bob LeVeck died of the coronavirus on Aug. 31. The family established Bob’s Blessings, an organization to “hand out blessings in the form of Christmas cards with a gift inside and a bible.”