5 things to know about the coronavirus today: More vaccinations, fewer hospitalizations

It is Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Overdose deaths up locally and nationally in pandemic
Early data indicates that more Montgomery County residents died from accidental overdoses in 2020 than in each of the last two years. Other parts of the state and county recently reported record-setting numbers of overdose deaths, though in Montgomery County the loss of life is lower than 2017′s deaths due to carfentanil.
Family continues legacy of man who died of COVID-19, gave $35,000 to strangers
The family of a Miami County man who had a tradition of randomly gifting strangers $100 bills during the holiday season, is looking to continue his legacy after Bob LeVeck died of the coronavirus on Aug. 31. The family established Bob’s Blessings, an organization to “hand out blessings in the form of Christmas cards with a gift inside and a bible.”
Hospitalizations continue to fall in Ohio
Coronavirus hospitalizations continued to drop on Christmas Eve, with 4,494 coronavirus patients reported in Ohio hospitals. This is the lowest patient count reported in two weeks, and the seventh straight day with below 5,000 patients.
Vaccinations continue to expand
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County held a vaccination clinic Thursday morning to administer coronavirus vaccinations to EMS and home care workers. Meanwhile, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center has received an allotment of coronavirus vaccines, and has started administering doses to employees and residents.
Clark County asks people to stop calling about vaccine eligibility
The Clark County Combined Health District is asking residents to not call to ask whether they are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. The local health department said that Gov. DeWine’s announcement on Wednesday of the next groups to receive the vaccine caused confusion but the county won’t be ready for the next phase of vaccinations for a few weeks.