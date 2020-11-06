5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New health director amid soaring cases

DeWine announces a new health director and team members

In a Thursday news conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new members of the Ohio Department of Health, including a new ODH director, Stephanie McCloud. The role was previously held by Dr. Amy Acton and then by Lance Himes, who served as interim director after Acton’s resignation. Himes will now be the ODH senior deputy. DeWine also announced Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will serve as ODH chief medical officer, and Kathleen Madden will serve as ODH chief of staff.

Ohio nears 5,000 reported cases in a day

For the third time this week, Ohio has broken its daily case record with a reported 4,961 cases on Thursday. It is also the third straight day with more than 4,000 cases, with a total of 13,261 cases reported since Tuesday. Gov. DeWine said that Ohio’s rates have never gone up this fast, and said that the state’s increase in cases is not due to increased testing, pointing out that since Sept. 24 total tests rose 44% while cases rose by 280%.