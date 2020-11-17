5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New orders and virtual classes

New retail mask order now in effect

A revised health order requiring Ohio’s retail stores to enforce mask-wearing in businesses is now in effect. The order also requires retailers to accommodate people unable to wear masks by offering online or phone order, curbside or non-contact pickup or delivery, or by allowing them to wear face shields.

Revised mass gathering order now in effect

In addition to revised business rules, Ohio also released a new revision of the state’s mass gathering rules. The revision now includes requirements such as a ban on dancing and on self-serve buffets or bars. Open socializing or congregating areas are also banned, with guests being required to stay seated.